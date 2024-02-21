Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Free Report) by 412.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 184,783 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of eMagin worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMAN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in eMagin by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in eMagin by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,710,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 270,916 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in eMagin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in eMagin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EMAN opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.20 million, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.03. eMagin Co. has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.06.

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS/XLE, SXGA OLED-XL, SXGA-120, VGA OLED-XL, and WUXGA OLED-XL products.

