Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 8,186 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,186 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth $365,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 26.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,666,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,414,000 after purchasing an additional 346,937 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the third quarter worth $725,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 56,672 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 59,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:AAT opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $26.15.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 159.52%.

Separately, Mizuho raised their price target on American Assets Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

