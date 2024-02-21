World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.33.

WKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on World Kinect in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on World Kinect in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Get World Kinect alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on World Kinect

World Kinect Trading Up 0.3 %

World Kinect Announces Dividend

NYSE:WKC opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. World Kinect has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. World Kinect’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Kinect

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,726,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,052,000 after acquiring an additional 146,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,793,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,988,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,002,000 after acquiring an additional 538,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,585,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Company Profile

(Get Free Report

World Kinect Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.