WW International (WW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WW International Stock Performance

WW International stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. WW International has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $13.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $302.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WW. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays started coverage on WW International in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on WW International in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Insider Transactions at WW International

In other news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $144,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WW International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in WW International by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WW International in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in WW International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in WW International by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

