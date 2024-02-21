Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Xencor were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Xencor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 21,946 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Get Xencor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XNCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $941,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,603.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $941,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,929 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,603.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,048,613.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Stock Performance

Xencor stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.70. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.48.

Xencor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.