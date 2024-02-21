Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 153,838 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Xerox worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth $553,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the third quarter worth about $699,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the third quarter worth about $518,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Xerox by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Xerox by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 21,003 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.05 and a beta of 1.59. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $19.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

