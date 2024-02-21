Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.07. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 37,256 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Xtant Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Xtant Medical Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Xtant Medical

The stock has a market cap of $135.31 million, a PE ratio of 104.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20,253 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical during the third quarter worth $38,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 16,257 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 28,105 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 368,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

About Xtant Medical

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.

