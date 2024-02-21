Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,763,208 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.28% of Yum! Brands worth $449,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 303.5% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $133.96 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.28 and its 200-day moving average is $127.47.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.29%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,467 shares of company stock worth $2,264,717 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

