Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Starbucks in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research cut their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $93.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.17. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $352,793 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $959,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Starbucks by 1,284.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,121 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $978,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

