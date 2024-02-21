Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Hawaiian in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Hawaiian’s current full-year earnings is ($3.21) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hawaiian’s FY2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

HA has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Hawaiian Stock Performance

HA opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.44. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $669.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.97 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 171.49%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Hawaiian

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $252,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 23,566 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

