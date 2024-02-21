Zacks Research Comments on Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $7.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2024 earnings at $6.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.24 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $72.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $71.37 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $89.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.84 and its 200 day moving average is $78.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

