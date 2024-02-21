Zacks Research Comments on O-I Glass, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of O-I Glass in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for O-I Glass’ current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

OI stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 109.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in O-I Glass by 259.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in O-I Glass by 499.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 24,311.1% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

