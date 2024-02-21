Zacks Research Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a report released on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

AOS opened at $79.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.31. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $63.40 and a 1-year high of $82.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 44.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $3,915,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 331,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,899,000 after purchasing an additional 91,898 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 115,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

