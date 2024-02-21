Zillow Group (ZG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG):

2/15/2024 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $36.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Zillow Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $60.00 to $68.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2024 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2024 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2024 – Zillow Group had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2024 – Zillow Group was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $51.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.93 and a beta of 1.89. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $59.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.62.

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $56,037.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,669.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $156,835.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 124,225 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $56,037.66. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,669.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,025 shares of company stock worth $3,407,649. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

