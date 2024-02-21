Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Steven Dan Stephens Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Dan Stephens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Steven Dan Stephens sold 260 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $9,963.20.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

ZION stock opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.49. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $51.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $1,176,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZION has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Articles

