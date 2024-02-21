Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,733 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $306,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 832 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $32,647.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,470 shares of company stock valued at $559,882 in the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $51.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.49.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.70%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

