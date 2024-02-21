Zuleika Gold Limited (ASX:ZAG) Insider Hui (Annie) Guo Buys 10,000,000 Shares

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2024

Zuleika Gold Limited (ASX:ZAGGet Free Report) insider Hui (Annie) Guo bought 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$280,000.00 ($183,006.54).

Zuleika Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Zuleika Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zuleika Gold Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Zuleika Gold project that covers an area of approximately 220 square kilometers located in the Kalgoorlie – Menzies goldfields. The company was formerly known as Dampier Gold Limited and changed its name to Zuleika Gold Limited in February 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zuleika Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuleika Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.