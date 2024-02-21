Zuleika Gold Limited (ASX:ZAG) Insider Hui (Annie) Guo Buys 10,000,000 Shares

Zuleika Gold Limited (ASX:ZAG – Get Free Report) insider Hui (Annie) Guo bought 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$280,000.00 ($183,006.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Zuleika Gold Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Zuleika Gold project that covers an area of approximately 220 square kilometers located in the Kalgoorlie – Menzies goldfields. The company was formerly known as Dampier Gold Limited and changed its name to Zuleika Gold Limited in February 2021.

