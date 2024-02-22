20,098 Shares in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of RxSight at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 17.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,437,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,989,000 after purchasing an additional 359,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RxSight by 30.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,942,000 after acquiring an additional 382,119 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in RxSight by 13.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,628,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,414,000 after acquiring an additional 197,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RxSight by 19.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 802,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 130,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in RxSight by 64.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 224,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Get RxSight alerts:

RxSight Price Performance

NASDAQ:RXST opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.97. RxSight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $56.85.

Insider Activity at RxSight

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.29 per share, for a total transaction of $205,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Ilya Goldshleger sold 10,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $525,920.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.29 per share, with a total value of $205,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,493.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 514,795 shares of company stock worth $20,373,660. 21.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RXST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of RxSight from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of RxSight from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RXST

RxSight Profile

(Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.