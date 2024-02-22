20,395 Shares in inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.17% of inTEST at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in inTEST during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in inTEST by 489,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in inTEST during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in inTEST by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in inTEST by 329.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INTT opened at $11.68 on Thursday. inTEST Co. has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $142.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTT shares. TheStreet downgraded inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

