20,395 Shares in inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.17% of inTEST at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of inTEST by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of inTEST by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of inTEST by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of inTEST in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of inTEST by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 78,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTT. TheStreet lowered inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

inTEST stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.30. inTEST Co. has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $27.17.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

