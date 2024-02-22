23,331 Shares in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 121.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 147.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ALKS. StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $29.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.78. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $33.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.78 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

