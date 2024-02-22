2,882 Shares in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,520,000 after buying an additional 25,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $285,283,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 671,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in WD-40 by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in WD-40 by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 70,598 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Trading Up 0.0 %

WD-40 stock opened at $263.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83 and a beta of -0.07. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $163.82 and a 52-week high of $278.78.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.28. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. WD-40’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 69.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman purchased 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $272.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,146.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WD-40 from $289.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

