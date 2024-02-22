2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives $4.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.31.
Several brokerages have weighed in on TWOU. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $4.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on 2U in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Monday, November 13th.
2U Trading Up 6.1 %
Shares of TWOU stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. 2U has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The company has a market cap of $35.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.99.
About 2U
2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
