2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives $4.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.31.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWOU. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $4.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on 2U in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth about $9,215,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of 2U by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,739,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,476 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in 2U by 11.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,765,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,120,000 after buying an additional 981,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $916,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. 2U has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The company has a market cap of $35.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.99.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

