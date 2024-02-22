2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered 2U from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barrington Research lowered 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on 2U from $4.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

