4,087 Shares in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 100.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

In other news, major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $38,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,915,846. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 17,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,368,160.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $38,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,915,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,860 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,559. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $87.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.92 and its 200 day moving average is $72.87. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.02, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

