4,087 Shares in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 100.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $87.31 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $92.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 194.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Slj Dynasty Trust sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $2,085,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 370,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,590,520.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Slj Dynasty Trust sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $2,085,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,590,520.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 17,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,368,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,860 shares of company stock worth $4,394,559. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

