6,571 Shares in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the second quarter valued at $1,804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 5.6% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 29.6% during the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

SAH stock opened at $51.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.30. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAH. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Further Reading

