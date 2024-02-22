7,124 Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 32.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

CZR opened at $42.24 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average of $46.64.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

