9,605 Shares in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Bought by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Fortis by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,845,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,107,000 after purchasing an additional 142,731 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fortis by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 38,803 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Fortis by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 658,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,078,000 after purchasing an additional 52,014 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Fortis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 334,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of FTS stock opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.14. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.44.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

