A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives $83.40 Average PT from Brokerages

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AOS

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AOS stock opened at $80.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $82.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 34.59%.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,740,000 after purchasing an additional 225,462 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in A. O. Smith by 2.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,101,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,225,000 after purchasing an additional 88,025 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,038,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,958,000 after acquiring an additional 133,339 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after acquiring an additional 329,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 20.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,599,000 after acquiring an additional 360,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.