AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Down 5.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $17.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. AbCellera Biologics traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 468,652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,335,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ABCL. Benchmark lowered AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 100,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

