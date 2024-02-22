abrdn (LON:ABDN) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 163.65 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 163.65 ($2.06). Approximately 4,602,081 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 4,461,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159.25 ($2.01).

Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of abrdn in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 172.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 167.07. The firm has a market cap of £3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -818.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 212.29, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.95.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

