Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $374.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.63.

Get Accenture alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Accenture

Accenture Trading Down 0.6 %

ACN stock opened at $360.95 on Tuesday. Accenture has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $375.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $357.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.01. The stock has a market cap of $226.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,866.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.