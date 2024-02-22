Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) Shares Down 0.4%

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.94 and last traded at $17.01. 11,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 33,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average is $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF by 91.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 35,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 17,041 shares during the period.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Company Profile

The Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (JSTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Adasina Social Justice index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global companies screened for social justice criteria. JSTC was launched on Dec 10, 2020 and is managed by Adasina.

