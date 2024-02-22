Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEIS. Bank of America began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of AEIS opened at $98.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.43 and a 200 day moving average of $102.46. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $81.86 and a one year high of $126.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $64,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $64,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,914 shares of company stock valued at $191,339. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

