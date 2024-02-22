AGCO Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AGCO in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.72. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $13.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.49 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AGCO. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.56.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO stock opened at $107.71 on Thursday. AGCO has a 1 year low of $105.77 and a 1 year high of $145.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.97. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.46.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in AGCO by 3,115.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,440 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 7,297.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 722,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,769,000 after purchasing an additional 713,142 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 2,102.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,684,000 after purchasing an additional 693,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $83,733,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 24.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,042,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,852,000 after buying an additional 601,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

