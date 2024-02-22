Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Cut to C$90.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Cormark from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.67% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$83.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$65.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$68.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.99. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$59.36 and a 52 week high of C$82.90.

In other news, Director Sean Boyd sold 72,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.69, for a total value of C$5,261,229.51. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.86, for a total transaction of C$135,720.00. Also, Director Sean Boyd sold 72,379 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.69, for a total transaction of C$5,261,229.51. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,504 shares of company stock worth $6,354,862. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

