Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives $67.28 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.39.

ADC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

In other news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,350 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,934.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,427,637.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 20,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,164,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 392,549 shares in the company, valued at $22,375,293. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,934.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,603 shares in the company, valued at $32,427,637.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 48,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,259 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,222,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,290,000 after purchasing an additional 462,828 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,660,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,289,000 after buying an additional 719,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,195,000 after buying an additional 217,810 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 6.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,757,000 after buying an additional 218,492 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agree Realty Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $57.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. Agree Realty has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $74.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.27.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 173.10%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

