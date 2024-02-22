Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives $67.28 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.39.
ADC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,222,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,290,000 after purchasing an additional 462,828 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,660,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,289,000 after buying an additional 719,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,195,000 after buying an additional 217,810 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 6.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,757,000 after buying an additional 218,492 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $57.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. Agree Realty has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $74.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.27.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 173.10%.
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
