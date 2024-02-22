Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) PT Lowered to $62.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.58% from the stock’s previous close.
ADC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities raised Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.39.
In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 20,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.00 per share, with a total value of $1,164,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 392,549 shares in the company, valued at $22,375,293. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.57 per share, with a total value of $656,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 119,855 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,327.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 20,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.00 per share, with a total value of $1,164,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 392,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,375,293. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 48,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,259. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,164,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,353,000 after buying an additional 22,654 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,771,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 509,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,164,000 after buying an additional 37,520 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
