Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 17,379 GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in GFL Environmental by 664.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 1,570.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.23.

GFL Environmental Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of GFL opened at $35.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $39.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average is $32.17.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

