Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $550,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED opened at $88.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.27 and its 200-day moving average is $89.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.90.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

