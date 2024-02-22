Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $557,000 Investment in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.11% of The Shyft Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHYF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 1,501.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Shyft Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

The Shyft Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $377.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.68.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

