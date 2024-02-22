Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 11,486 Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,486 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVEI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuvei by 77.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Nuvei from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Nuvei in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nuvei from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. CIBC upped their target price on Nuvei from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Nuvei Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVEI opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25. Nuvei Co. has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

