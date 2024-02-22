Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STAA. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 96,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,088,940.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,199,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,864,521.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 442,040 shares of company stock worth $13,436,014 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAAR Surgical Stock Down 1.3 %

STAA opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 77.92 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average of $36.24. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $73.13.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

