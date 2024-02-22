Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLAFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 90.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 20.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 251,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 42,757 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 16.9% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.11.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 19,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $566,309.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,937,477.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $158,052.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,634.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 19,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $566,309.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,486 shares in the company, valued at $24,937,477.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,706 shares of company stock valued at $962,177. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTLA opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $47.48.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

