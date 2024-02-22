Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.27.

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$18.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.12. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$16.04 and a 12-month high of C$26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46.

In other news, Senior Officer Jon Turner acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.79 per share, with a total value of C$40,027.50. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

