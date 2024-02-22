Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Price Target Cut to GBX 93

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 130 ($1.64) to GBX 93 ($1.17) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Airtel Africa from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 150 ($1.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

LON:AAF opened at GBX 94.10 ($1.18) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.58. Airtel Africa has a one year low of GBX 90.20 ($1.14) and a one year high of GBX 135.80 ($1.71). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 119.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 117.22. The stock has a market cap of £3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,344.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Airtel Africa news, insider Shravin Bharti Mittal acquired 94,593,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of £90,809,955.84 ($114,341,420.10). Insiders own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

