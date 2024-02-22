Akumin (NASDAQ:AKUMQ) & Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Critical Analysis

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKUMQ – Get Free Report) and Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akumin 0 0 0 0 N/A Genetron 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akumin has a beta of -1.02, indicating that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetron has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akumin -34.67% -1,249.92% -8.42% Genetron N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.1% of Akumin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Genetron shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Akumin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akumin $749.63 million 0.05 -$156.76 million ($2.82) -0.13 Genetron $94.34 million 1.32 -$117.21 million N/A N/A

Genetron has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akumin.

Genetron beats Akumin on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to hospitals and health systems across 48 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida. On October 22, 2023, Akumin Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology platform company, focuses on cancer management by utilizing technologies in molecular biology and data science in the People's Republic of China. It offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services. The company also provides in-vitro diagnostic products, including 8-gene lung cancer assay, an IVD assay product to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; Genetron S5, a semiconductor-based NGS system, which detects the nucleotide through detecting the change in pH; Genetron Chef System; Genetron S2000 platform, a production-scale sequencer; and Onco PanScan, a genomic profiling service for various solid tumors. In addition, it offers IDH1 and TERT gene assays for glioma; thyroid basic assay for thyroid tumor; platelet-derived growth factor receptor alpha assay for GIST cancer; and HCCscan, a qPCR-based assay to detect hepatocellular carcinoma. Further, it provides development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. Genetron Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

