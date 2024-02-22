Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives $55.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALK. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of ALK opened at $39.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.56. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,461,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $536,225,000 after buying an additional 47,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,951,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,861,000 after buying an additional 660,917 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,439,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,543,000 after buying an additional 660,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,105,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,323,000 after buying an additional 91,940 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,811,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,311 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

