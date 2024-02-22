Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.71 and last traded at $18.71. Approximately 1,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 11,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

Alger 35 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $16.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alger 35 ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alger 35 ETF stock. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 42.67% of Alger 35 ETF worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Alger 35 ETF Company Profile

The Alger 35 ETF (ATFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a concentrated portfolio of global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. ATFV was launched on May 3, 2021 and is managed by Alger.

